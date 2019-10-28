Marcus Rashford calls on Man United forwards to create better chances after win at Norwich City

Despite a convincing win at Norwich City, Marcus Rashford thinks Manchester United have some attacking concerns on which to work.

Marcus Rashford thinks Manchester United’s forwards need to be better at creating clear-cut chances despite an impressive win at Norwich City on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side won an away Premier League game for the first time since February and scored more than once in a match for only the second time this season as they claimed a 3-1 victory at Carrow Road.

Scott McTominay fired in the opener – United’s 2,000th goal of the Premier League era – after 21 minutes and Rashford, who had seen a penalty saved by Tim Krul, doubled the lead following a fine pass from Daniel James.

Krul also denied Anthony Martial from the spot just before half-time but the France international responded by finishing a good move involving Rashford to put the game beyond Norwich, who got a consolation goal through Onel Hernandez.

Rashford, who has reached 50 goals for United in all competitions, now wants to see the club’s forwards creating more clear chances for one another.

“I think the one thing we can improve on is making more clear-cut opportunities for each other,” he said to MUTV. “For me, that’s the next step.

“We’re creating and making each other half-chances, but, as forwards, the easier the goals you can get, the better. We want to be able to just square it past the goalkeeper and tap it in.

“We’ve been working hard and I think, if we keep that up, it’ll become easier for us.”

He bagged his 50th #MUFC goal and @MarcusRashford believes the Reds can build on today’s comfortable victory… pic.twitter.com/6TiZefMHpN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 27, 2019

Sunday saw another positive performance from James, who has been United’s most consistent attacking player in his first season in the Premier League since a reported £15m move from Swansea City.

“He’s had a brilliant impact – he’s scored important goals and he’s assisting as well,” Rashford said.

“The main thing is that he’s working hard for the team and the other stuff just comes with the game. He’s the prime example of that.

“We’re all hungry to keep pushing, to keep scoring more goals and keep assisting each other. I think, if us three can keep doing that on a regular basis, then we’ll definitely get some more points.”

Rashford admitted it was “a nice feeling” to reach a half-century for United after scoring in back-to-back league games for the first time since January.

“I think this goal wasn’t so bad,” said the 21-year-old. “The keeper’s not really rushing out at you so you can relax and pick your spot.

“It’s a brilliant ball from Dan, even to recognise the space and, when we play like that, it’s devastating. Like I said, we can keep doing that and keep making chances for each other.”