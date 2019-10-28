Reports: Three senior Arsenal stars visit Granit Xhaka after he leaves Emirates before full-time following abuse

Arsenal dropped points yet again as they surrendered a 2-0 lead vs Crystal Palace in English Premier League. However, it was the booing incident involving captain Granit Xhaka which hogged all the limelight.

Xhaka was jeered by the fans when he was being taken off and the Swiss midfielder reacted by gesturing towards the crowd before taking off his jersey and walking down the tunnel. Reports from The Athletic now claim that he left the Emirates before full-time and three of Arsenal senior players visited him at his place to support him.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery, however, was of the opinion that Xhaka was wrong to react in the way he did and question marks have been raised over whether he will continue to captain the club.

“He was wrong. We are going to speak to him and decide with the club. We are here because we have supporters. We work for them and need to have respect for them when they are applauding us and criticising us,” Emery said after the 2-2 draw vs Crystal Palace.

Moreover, photos have emerged of Lucas Torreira in tears after Xhaka was abused by the fans at Emirates. Hector Bellerin was seen consoling the Uruguayan as well.