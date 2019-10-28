WATCH: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Marcus Rashford missed penalty on purpose

Manchester United managed to secure a vital 3-1 win over Norwich City in the Premier League, but the Red Devils did end up missing two penalties in the game.

The first opportunity to score from the spot fell to Marcus Rashford, who has already missed a pen earlier this season, and he couldn’t get the better of Tim Krul in the Norwich goal this time either.

The England International redeemed himself soon after however, grabbing United’s second of the night with a lovely finish past the Dutch goalkeeper.

After the match, his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer joked that perhaps Rashford missed the penalty on purpose, owing to the questionable VAR decision to award the pen in the first place.

‘Rashford did an honourable thing and missed a penalty’ – Solskjaer

“Yeah I’d be unhappy if I got the first one (penalty),” Solskjaer said in the post-match press conference.

“But Marcus (Rashford) did the honourable thing and missed it,” he joked.

Regardless, United need to ensure they take their chances, especially with big games coming up and chances still very much at a premium for the English giants.

To solve their woes in front of goal, United have been linked with several attacking players in January including Mario Mandzukic, Thomas Muller, Jadon Sancho and even Kylian Mbappe.