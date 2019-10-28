Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals Manchester United star is ‘happy again’ under him

Manchester United showed some of their true class in a 3-1 victory over Norwich City at Carrow Road, and are now looking forward to more away wins.

One of the top performers on the night was Anthony Martial, who may have missed a penalty, but also got on the scoresheet after some terrific link up play with Marcus Rashford.

And his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feels the Frenchman is finally playing with a smile on his face.

“People have the wrong idea about Anthony. He is a lad who enjoys life and always has a smile on his face,” said Solskjaer per The Mirror.

‘Man Utd can beat anyone away’ claims Solskjaer after win at Norwich

“I know some people will be surprised by that because he is ­always being criticised for having poor body language.

“But he is happy again. He always wanted to be Manchester United ’s No.9 – and he’s got his number back.”

“Anthony got put out on the wing by other managers and I understand why because he is so quick.

“But, for me, he is a proper No.9. He needs to be connected to the game. He has to be in the action all the time to be the best player he can.

“I am absolutely certain that, if we get the ball to him in the right positions, then he will be scoring goals for fun.”