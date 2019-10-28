Premier League |

Photos: Arsenal star left in tears after the abuse Granit Xhaka received at Emirates

 The 2019/20 season is going from bad to worse for Arsenal. The Gunners allowed Crystal Palace to make a comeback in the match after going two down and had to do with only a point in the English Premier League match at Emirates.

However, the draw was overshadowed by captain Granit Xhaka’s reaction towards the sarcastic cheering and the boos that followed when he was being taken off by manager Unai Emery. The Swiss reacted in frustration and took his jersey off before going down the tunnel.

While the Arsenal fan base is divided over their captain’s gesture, the players seem to be badly affected by the abused Xhaka received at the club’s home ground. Images have emerged of midfielder Lucas Torreira in tears after his teammate was subbed off and the crowd’s reaction to it.

Left-back Hector Bellerin was seen consoling the Uruguayan after the incident.

 

