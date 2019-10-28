Manchester United star breaks Premier League season record in win over Norwich

Manchester United came away from Carrow Road in Norfolk with all three points after an impressive 3-1 victory. While the goal scorers may have taken the plaudits, one defender certainly made his presence felt too.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has impressed since joining the Red Devils from Crystal Palace in the summer transfer window, and made himself a hero once again during the Premier League clash with Norwich City.

Statistics have shown that the right back managed to win a total of 11 tackles against the Canaries, which is the most by any player in this season.

‘Rashford did an honourable thing and missed a penalty’ – Solskjaer

Analysis done by Statman Dave and released on Twitter shows just how important Wan-Bissaka’s contribution actually was to what United managed.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka among Man Utd players vs. Norwich City: most tackles won (11)

most interceptions (3)

most crosses blocked (2)

joint most clearances (2)

joint most blocks (1) Unbelievable. 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/qANTboB8YK — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 27, 2019

United were at their fluent best against Norwich at Carrow Road, in a game they simply had to win to avoid falling further down the league table, and with other results going their way, the English giants are now firmly in the top half of the table.

Manchester United suddenly sit seventh in the league, and have eyes for the top six ahead of them.