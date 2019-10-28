Arsenal star likes Instagram post demanding Unai Emery, Granit Xhaka to leave club

Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette has allegedly ‘liked’ an Instagram post demanding the exit of manager Unai Emery and captain Granit Xhaka from the club. This was after Arsenal squandered a two-goal lead against Crystal Palace on Sunday, in a game which Xhaka clash with his own fans.

The fans sarcastically cheered Xhaka’s second-half substitution and the Sweden international threw his arms up in the air and aimed expletives back at them as the boos grew louder.

Afterwards, a fan wrote the following on Instagram:

“I’m sorry, I’m done with this now. You can’t be 2-0 up at home to Palace and draw. Emery, I’ve backed you but bro, enough is enough. Never wanna see Xhaka in an Arsenal top again!”

And Lacazette, who played the entire match, ‘liked’ the post – in what seems to be his approval to the fan’s comments.

Take a look at the tweet below [DISCLAIMER: Foul language and gestures ahead]:

Just Lacazette liking a post saying "Xhaka can f*ck himself" and "enough is enough" with Emery. pic.twitter.com/E1LD237USs — Sam Cunningham (@samcunningham) October 27, 2019

Speaking after the match, Emery admitted that Xhaka was wrong to act the way he did, as he was being subbed off.

“It was wrong. We are going to speak to him and decide with the club [his punishment],” he said, before adding:

“We are here because we have supporters. We work for them and need to have respect for them when they are applauding us and criticising us.”

Quotes via Mirror.