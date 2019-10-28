Norwich City manager reveals he almost signed Manchester United star this summer

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has revealed that he tried to sign Daniel James from Swansea City this summer, but the Canaries simply could not rival Manchester United’s lure – the Red Devils eventually signed him, and he starred in their victory over Norwich on Sunday.

“He is a player I always liked and I tried to see if there was chance we could work together,” said Farke in the press conference, ahead of Sunday’s game.

“Sadly when Manchester United call, there is no chance for Norwich to get a player.”

“I’m not surprised he has become a key player for them so early. All respect to him because he is already crucial.”

21-year-old Daniel James was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first signing of the summer for Manchester United, as he joined from EFL Championship side Swansea City, in a £15million deal.

He was one of the standout performers in the Championship, in the 2018-19 season.

Speaking about Sunday’s game, Daniel James excelled once again as he assisted Marcus Rashford’s goal. The winger’s inch-perfect pass did almost all the work, before Rashford sent the ball home to help the visitors to a 2-0 lead at half-time.

Anthony Martial scored the third goal for Manchester United in the second half, before Onel Hernandez scored Norwich’s consolation goal in the 88th minute.

Quotes via Daily Mail.