Fans praise Manchester United star following amazing display against Norwich City

On Sunday, Premier League giants Manchester United recorded their first back-to-back win since the start of this season, as they beat Norwich City by a scoreline of 3-1.

The win was also Manchester United’s second away victory in as many as seven months. The Red Devils’ goals were scored by Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, while Onel Hernandez scored Norwich’s consolation goal.

Overall, the fans were clearly impressed with the performance of almost every United player – however, they chose to single out summer singing Daniel James for praise, following his amazing display in the game.

@TheFergusonCode said: “Daniel James is the best winger in the league,” while @pyewaw posted: “Wow Daniel James is pretty special, what a pass to Rashford #NORMUN”.

“2 assists in his last 2 games. Daniel James on fire DJ on the mix !!!,” said @Certifiedopeboi, as @utdxtra chimed in: “Fantastic ball by Daniel James. #MUFC”

“That pass for Daniel James is everything. Well taken goal by Rashford,” @Izybaby01 said.

And @r3al____AJ added: “Daniel James What an assist that was, best signing of the summer imo #NORMUN”

@UtdAlii said: “Daniel James is actually good. Pass it on,” while @StatmanDave revealed: “Daniel James has been directly involved in 5 goals (3 goals & 2 assists) for Manchester United in his first 10 Premier appearances. Really impressive productivity.”

“That pass from Daniel James. Calmly finished from Rashford. #MUFC,” @SimplyUtd added.

