Amidst injury concerns for Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk, manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that both players “will be alright” soon, adding that their injuries are “nothing serious”.

Salah left the field early, during the game against Tottenham Hotspur, but Klopp is hopeful of a speedy recovery. Virgil van Dijk also picked up a knock, as it was revealed later.

“Virgil [van Dijk] has got a dead leg. It’s painful but he will be fine,” he told Sky Sports, before adding:

“Mo [Salah]’s problem is his ankle – it got sore the longer the game went on, but it is not a massive issue. It makes no sense to try to push it through.”

“We have other players and we had options to change it and we did. It’s nothing serious. It’s not massive – it will disappear one day, but it’s still a bit there at the moment.”

The former Borussia Dortmund manager went on to speak about the game. “We started well but the way we conceded was a bit unlucky,” he said.

“Tottenham then defended well, their counter-attacks were incredible. But we weren’t nervous. We just followed the plan, doing everything in the right way.”

“Their goalkeeper made some incredible saves, but we stayed calm. At half-time, we said this game only had one problem: the score. There were one or two things we could do better and adapt a little bit, which we did during the second half,” he signed off.

