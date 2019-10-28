Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that both of their saved penalties against Norwich City on Sunday should have been retaken, as Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul allegedly came off the line to make the saves.

In the post-match press conference, Solskjaer revealed how he felt VAR should have intervened and penalised Krul because he was off his line.

“Both penalties should have been retaken,” he said, before adding:

“He is off his line by a yard, the ‘keeper, so even though I didn’t think the first one should’ve been a penalty, they could have gone back and given him another chance.”

“It’s like the six-second rule with the goalkeeper in his hands, that was used for a couple of months and it’s out of the window, and this as well on penalties, he’s a yard off his line, we looked at it the first month and now it’s gone.”

“It’s so simple and so easy [to check the ‘keeper’s positioning]. But he’s seen it there as well, we can see it live he is off his line.”

“He’s actually one of the best in the world, Tim Krul, on penalties. Remember the World Cup in 2014? Was it [Louis] Van Gaal who took Cillessen off?”

“He’s clever in his mannerism as well, should’ve been booked probably, because he stayed away from the goal, but should have both been retaken,” the Norwegian signed off.

Manchester United are now at seventh place in the Premier League table, with 13 points from 10 matches (three wins, four draws, three defeats).

