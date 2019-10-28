According to Premier League giants Manchester United’s boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, star midfielder Paul Pogba could remain sidelined until December, due to a “troublesome” ankle injury.

While speaking during the post-match press conference after Manchester United’s win in the Premier League against Norwich City, Solskjaer revealed that the “best-case scenario” for a potential Pogba return, would be the game against Sheffield United immediately after the international break in November.

“I don’t think we’ll see him maybe before December. He [Pogba] will be out for a while,” he said, before adding:

“He needs time to fully, fully recover, so don’t think he’ll be back… maybe Sheffield United after the international break but probably December before you can see him.”

“I’m not the doctor but there is an injury there that needs healing, yeah. Ankle rather than foot,” the Norwegian concluded.

Manchester Evening News says that the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has played in only two of Manchester United’s last ten games, after he suffered his ankle injury during the 1-1 draw against Southampton on August 31.

He did make a return for the English League Cup third-round match against Rochdale on September 25, before lining up against Arsenal five days later – but has played for neither club nor country since then.

