Manchester United break Premier League all-time goal-scoring record during win against Norwich City

On Sunday, English giants Manchester United became the first team to reach the milestone of scoring 2000 goals in the Premier League. It was Scott McTominay’s goal against Norwich City that helped the Red Devils claim the landmark achievement.

In case you did not know, Manchester United’s first-ever goal in the Premier League was scored by Mark Hughes. Their 500th goal was netted in by Andy Cole, during the famous 8-1 thrashing of Nottingham Forest in 1999.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the man to score United’s goal number 1,000 as he powered in a header against Middlesbrough in 2005. The game, however, ended as an embarrassing 4-1 defeat for the Red Devils.

Finally, it was Dimitar Berbatov who scored their 1,500th Premier League goal – in a 3-2 defeat against Blackburn Rovers in 2011.

Speaking about Sunday’s game, during the 21st minute itself, Scott McTominay struck the ball into the bottom corner of the net past Norwich shot-stopper Tim Krul, to give United the lead.

And later, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial added to the Red Devils’ tally to make it 3-nil in their favour, before Onel Hernandez scored one back for the hosts in the 88th minute.

Manchester United are now at seventh place in the league table, with 13 points from 10 matches (3 wins, 4 draws, 3 defeats).