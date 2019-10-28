WATCH: Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka hurls obscene words at fans as they boo at his substitution

Arsenal star Granit Xhaka was appointed as the club’s captain last month – but his most recent actions have made fans and pundits doubtful as to whether he actually deserves to lead his team in the Premier League and the Europa League.

During Arsenal’s Premier League game against Crystal Palace on Sunday, the midfielder was substituted off for Bakayo Sako shortly after the Gunners had thrown away a two-goal lead.

And while walking off, he was subjected to boos from fans present in the stands – and he responded in a very unsavoury manner before taking his shirt off and hitting the dressing room showers.

Watch the videos below, to see how the Swiss footballer reacted:

WOOWWWWW. I haven’t seen anything like this before.

This is a COMPLETE breakdown in the relationship between Xhaka & the fans. Have to say it, absolutely out of order by the fans. Xhaka doesn’t deserve that. pic.twitter.com/pJhiPLjCES — Moh Haider (@ArsenalMoh8) October 27, 2019

Xhaka trudged off the pitch and reacted by throwing up his arms and shouting expletives at the crowd multiple times.

Arsenal fans have given the midfielder plenty of stick over the past couple of seasons, but Sunday’s incident may have finally proven to be the straw that broke the proverbial camel’s back.

Speaking about the game, early goals from defenders Sokratis Papastathopoulos and David Luiz put Arsenal 2-0 up inside the first 10 minutes of the match, but a Luka Milivojevic penalty in the 32nd minute and a second-half goal from Jordan Ayew put Crystal Palace back on level terms.