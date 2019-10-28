Liverpool came back from behind to beat Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield to re-establish their six points lead at the top of the table. Spurs took the lead in the first minute through Harry Kane but two second-half goals from Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah ensured that Liverpool got all three points. Here are the five major talking points from the game.

#1. Tottenham can rely on Paulo Gazzaniga

Tottenham’s only absentee through injury going into the game against Liverpool was Hugo Lloris but they did not miss France’s World Cup-winning captain against the European Champions.

Paulo Gazzaniga was arguably Tottenham’s best player against Liverpool and he made them toil for the win. He made 12 saves in the game – which included a double save to deny Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. In addition to keeping the ball out of the net, he helped out his defenders by coming out to claim the dangerous crosses from Liverpool’s fullbacks.

#2. An incredible home record and a terrifying away record

Liverpool have made Anfield a fortress under Jurgen Klopp and it was always going to be a tough ask for Spurs to even get a draw. Thanks to Salah’s penalty, the Reds extended their unbeaten record at Anfield to 45 games and the win against Spurs was their 12th in a row.

45 Premier League games unbeaten 12 Premier League wins in a row Anfield is Liverpool’s fortress 🏰 pic.twitter.com/3044CSeyFj — Coral (@Coral) October 27, 2019

From Spurs’ point of view, the result put them in the bottom half of the Premier League table but that’s the least of their worries. The North London club are now without an away win in the league, after eleven consecutive matches. Their last away win was against Fulham back in January.

Pochettino’s side has lost nine of their previous eleven away games and no team has lost more away games in the Premier League in 2019. Interestingly, the two draws they picked up on the road were against Manchester City and Arsenal this season.

Spurs have now lost nine Premier League away games in 2019: ❌ 2-1 vs. Burnley

❌ 2-0 vs. Chelsea

❌ 2-1 vs. Southampton

❌ 2-1 vs. Liverpool

❌ 1-0 vs. Man City

❌ 1-0 vs. Bournemouth

❌ 2-1 vs. Leicester

❌ 3-0 vs. Brighton

❌ 2-1 vs. Liverpool More than any other side. 😨 pic.twitter.com/UtfXkARtzB — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 27, 2019

#3. Liverpool’s midfield steps up

Liverpool’s midfield has been under the scanner in recent weeks and their lack of direct involvements in goals was brought up after the draw against Manchester United.

In the midweek, Klopp dropped both Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita. Although Keita and Chamberlain performed admirably against Genk, Klopp reinstated his favourite midfield three on Sunday and they delivered.

Fabinho was easily the man of the match for the hosts. While Liverpool were pursuing the equalising and go-ahead goal, Fabinho ensured that Spurs didn’t hit them on the counter. He won the ball, shrugged off challenges and rotated the ball constantly so that his side could keep the pressure on Spurs’ defence.

However, the most telling contribution from the Liverpool midfield came through the Liverpool captain. Henderson has been goal-shy in recent seasons but he scored the goal to put Liverpool back on level terms. It was his first goal at Anfield since December 2015!

1414 – Jordan Henderson has scored his first Premier League goal at Anfield since he netted against West Brom back in December 2015, 1414 days ago. Welcome. #LIVTOT pic.twitter.com/X3k6BfXXLP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 27, 2019

#2. Tottenham can take pride in their performance

The Tottenham players and manager have been under a lot of pressure to turn their season around and even though they could not get a favourable result against Liverpool, they can take pride in their performance.

Spurs took the lead in the very first minute in fortunate circumstances after which they soaked in the pressure and attempted to hit Liverpool on the counter. They had a great chance to go 2-0 up through Son Heung-min but the South Korean rounded Alisson and hit the crossbar from a narrow-angle. If that had gone in, then the game was virtually over.

After the hosts scored their second, Spurs upped their tempo and strived for another goal even though it was in vain.

#1. Mentality monsters strike again

Jurgen Klopp has used to term ‘mentality monsters’ to describe the current Liverpool team and that’s an apt name for a side that doesn’t have the words ‘give up’ in its lexicon.

Even though Liverpool went behind in the first half, they kept their heads up and created a plethora of chances in the first half. Most teams would have been dejected if they had gone in at half-time with a goal down after creating so many chances but Liverpool came back for the second half with more vigour. The win meant that Liverpool are now unbeaten in their last ten home games in which they’ve gone behind and they’ve won the last six of those games.

This Liverpool side has the right mentality needed to beat Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City to the league title and end their thirty-year long wait.