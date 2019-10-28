Manchester United 3-1 Norwich City: 5 talking points from United’s win at Carrow Road

Manchester United beat Norwich 3-1 in what was a drama-filled evening at Carrow Road. FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the key talking points.

1. Specialist Krul adds to United’s penalty woes

Having already drawn 2 games this season owing to missed penalties, United would have put their penalty woes behind them, right? Not necessarily though, as they missed not once but twice from the spot. Holland’s famous penalty specialist Tim Krul guessed correctly both times, denying Marcus Rashford first before saving Anthony Martial’s effort to keep his team in the game and to ensure that United weren’t done with it just yet.

2. Martial shines on return



After over a month out with injury, Anthony Martial returned to United’s starting line up in the Premier League, and did he have some game! The French international reminded fans of what their team had so sorely missed as he combined with Rashford to great effect with some lovely link-up play. Despite missing a penalty, he capped off the evening with a lovely dink over the goalkeeper to make it 3-0 and wrap up the game for his side. Perfect return.

3. First Premier League away win in over 7 months for Manchester United

The draw against Liverpool last week was supposed to be the turning point and United made sure it was no false dawn, delighting viewers with some well-worked attacking play. The reward for their endeavour was their first away win in the Premier League since early March, a result they desperately needed to back their manager’s claims of progress.

4. Wan-Bissaka the key

Summer signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been one of United’s best players this season and the English youngster once again put in a stellar display. His total of 11 tackles won during the entire 90 minutes is more than any other player in the Premier League this season and it is hard to underplay how important he has become to his team this season. One of the best in the league.

5. From 15th to 7th for Ole’s United

Finally moving into the top half of the table is a welcome relief for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on whom the pressure had been ramping up in recent weeks, as United jumped from 15th to 7th. Moreover, dropped points for Spurs and Arsenal added extra importance to this win as they also finally rejoined the race for the Premier League top-6.