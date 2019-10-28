Man United become first team to score 2,000 Premier League goals

Manchester United scored their 2,000th Premier League goal against Norwich City at Carrow Road on Sunday.

Manchester United became the first team to score 2,000 goals in the Premier League when Scott McTominay struck against Norwich City on Sunday.

The 22-year-old midfielder, a product of United’s storied academy, fired a low strike beyond Tim Krul to put the Red Devils 1-0 up at Carrow Road after 21 minutes.

Arsenal sit second on the all-time list with 1,860 goals, while Liverpool (1,795) and Chelsea (1,793) are third and fourth respectively.

Mark Hughes scored United’s first Premier League goal in a 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United on August 15 1992.

Cristiano Ronaldo took the Red Devils up to 1,000 when he converted a consolation header in a 4-1 loss at Middlesbrough in October 2015.