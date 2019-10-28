Newcastle United 1-1 Wolves: Martin Dubravka error lets Jonny Castro Otto be good

Jonny Castro Otto’s second-half equaliser for Wolves left Newcastle United with six points from their past seven Premier League matches.

Wolves extended their unbeaten Premier League run to five matches after Jonny Castro Otto took advantage of a Martin Dubravka error to earn a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United, who ended the game with 10 men.

Newcastle’s waves of first-half pressure almost paid off when Miguel Almiron lashed a shot into the side-netting after outpacing Romain Saiss.

Less than three minutes later Jamaal Lascelles broke the deadlock, rising at the near post to meet Federico Fernandez’s cross with a crashing downward header that gave Rui Patricio no chance.

Wolves raised their game in the second half and Diogo Jota was denied in a one-on-one with Dubravka when the Slovakian goalkeeper reacted quickly to block his low, close-range shot.

But Dubravka was at fault for the equaliser, parrying Matt Doherty’s cross right into the path of Jonny, who slammed a first-time shot back into the net to level the match.

Sean Longstaff was sent off for a clumsy challenge on Ruben Neves with eight minutes remaining, but the 10 men of Newcastle survived an intense late spell of Wolves pressure to emerge with a point.