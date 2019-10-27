Arsenal boss Unai Emery reveals who is behind decision to drop Mesut Ozil

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has insisted that the club’s management has backed him on his decision to drop playmaker Mesut Ozil from his first team.

“Here, we have one agreed strategy as a club and as a team,” the former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) boss said in a recent interview, upon asked if there was any pressure from the management, to put Ozil back into the team.

“Because the most important thing is the club, the team and finding a performance. Previously we were all speaking between us to take that decision,” he further added.

“I know all the supporters want to know something but now is not the moment. I think it is not the moment to speak about him.”

“We are going to play on Sunday and in the next matches and we are going to decide, and when we can speak about him something differently, we will look,” he concluded.

Ozil has not featured in five of Arsenal’s matchday squads in recent times, and Emery has been getting the stick from fans and pundits all over the world, for his decision to ostracise the highest-paid player in the club’s history.

The player himself seemed quite disappointed by his manager’s decision, as evident from the many cryptic posts he has made on social media over the past few days.

