Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur – Predicted starting XIs

League leaders Liverpool face an out-of-form Tottenham Hotspur side at Anfield on Sunday. This is the first meeting between the two sides since the UEFA Champions League 2019 final and the visitors will be hoping to get revenge and apply the brakes on Liverpool’s title challenge.

Liverpool team news and predicted lineup

Liverpool will be looking to get back to winning ways after dropping points for the first time in the league this season to Manchester United in the previous game. Mohamed Salah missed that match due to injury but he returned in the midweek Champions League match, which is a huge boost for the Reds. Against Spurs, Klopp’s preferred front-three should be back in action.

On the injury front, there is good and bad news for Liverpool ahead of the Spurs clash. Trent Alexander-Arnold missed the UCL match against Genk due to an illness but Jurgen Klopp expects him to be back on Sunday. However, Joel Matip who also missed the match in Belgium still needs assessment. If Matip is not available, then Dejan Lovren will keep his place in the starting XI.

Klopp also confirmed that Andy Robertson did not pick up an injury against Genk and his substitution was only to give him some much-needed rest. However, Xherdan Shaqiri will not be available as he is still recovering from a calf injury.

Klopp’s only major selection headache is in midfield. Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain performed admirably against Genk but against Spurs, Klopp might need more experience and grit in midfield. Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum were taken off against Manchester United due to their lacklustre performances and hence at least one of them should be dropped against Spurs. Chances are that Klopp will lineup with Wijanldum and Chamberlain on either side of Fabinho.

Tottenham Hotspur team news and predicted lineup

For Spurs, the only absentee due to injury is Hugo Lloris who picked up a serious injury against Brighton & Hove Albion on 5 October.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side has started the league season in poor form and couldn’t beat bottom of the Watford last week at home. However, his side won 5-0 in midweek against Red Star in the Champions League.

Last season, Liverpool did the double over Spurs in the league before beating them in the Champions League final. Spurs will have to be at the top of their game if they are to beat a Liverpool side that’s undefeated at home in 44 league games and have won their last 11 home games. Also, Spurs’ last win on the road was way back in January and since then, they’ve picked up only two points out of a maximum possible 30.

Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Erik Lamela were in excellent form against Red Star and Pochettino might be tempted to start the trio at Liverpool. Son’s pace could threaten the Liverpool backline which has looked unusually shaky in recent weeks.

In midfield, Tanguy Ndombele and Moussa Sissoko are nailed on to start. Pochettino can pick either Christian Eriksen or Dele Alli if he wants a more offensive approach but since it’s an away game, he will most likely start Harry Winks.

In defence, Danny Rose could come in for Ben Davies who started against Red Star and Serge Aurier will most likely retain his place after an upturn in form. Toby Alderweired is nailed on to start against Liverpool but it remains to be seen if Pochettino will pick Jan Vertonghen or Davinson Sanchez. Pochettino mentioned than Vertonghen was taken off as a precaution in midweek and if that’s the case then Colombian could take Vertonghen’s place in the starting XI.