How Manchester United could line up against Norwich City in their Premier League encounter

Manchester United have received some timely boosts ahead of their must-win tie against Norwich City. The Red Devils are currently fifteenth in the table with ten points, three above the Canaries. The pressure is high on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to win this one and here is how he could potentially line his team up.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope that his Red Devils can get better of the run-down Canaries when the two teams meet in the Premier League. United are without a win in four league matches, with their last one coming back in September against Leicester City. Coincidentally, Norwich’s last win came on the same day as Manchester United’s, when they shocked reigning champions Manchester City by three goals to two.

Starting in goal for this one will be David de Gea. The Spaniard overcame an injury blow amidst fears over his long-term fitness and started the match against Liverpool. He will retain his spot in the starting eleven, barring any late calamity.

Solskjaer will be tempted to line up in a 3-4-3 formation for this match, with the set-up proving effective in their last two matches. As a result, the three defenders in line for a start are Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, and Marcos Rojo, with Phil Jones on the bench. Eric Bailly is out injured while late tests will reveal Axel Tuanzebe’s fate.

Ashley Young and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are expected to start as wing-backs, despite the mid-week showing of youngster Brandon Williams. The pair will provide width going forward and will help create a tight five-man defence to stop Norwich’s quick counters.

In midfield, Fred is expected to partner Scott McTominay, with Paul Pogba still on the sidelines. Andreas Pereira is likely to drop to the bench, while Nemanja Matic is yet to prove his fitness for this match.

Now fully fit, Anthony Martial is expected to lead the line for the Red Devils. Martial has been out injured since August but recovered from the damage recently. The Frenchman played, and scored, for the club in their mid-week Europa League encounter versus Partizan Belgrade.

Joining Martial in a three-pronged attack will be Marcus Rashford and Daniel James. The pair combined for seven goals in the early phase of this season and will look to rediscover their scoring form.

A big task awaits Manchester United at Carrow Road. The team has failed to score more than once in all but one of their league matches so far but are now faced with the second-worst defence in the league. The Canaries do pack attacking prowess, however, and can inflict further pain upon Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.