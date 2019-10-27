Manchester United stars have often been criticized for their behaviour on and off the pitch, with fans and experts both commenting on their lifestyle choices. One such United star earned criticism last year when he launched his personal clothing line, which has gone on to register huge losses in its first year.

According to a report by The Sun, Manchester United star Jessie Lingard has suffered big losses in the first year of his personal clothing line, JLINGZ. The report states that the Englishman has incurred a loss of £211,688 with the brand set to complete its first year.

Lingard attracted a lot of criticism last December while launching his clothing line. The Manchester United star happened to be involved in the launch just ahead of the team’s match against Liverpool.

“If there was a good strong dressing room that wouldn’t be tolerated,” Roy Keane had said.

Club great Gary Neville, on the other hand, was far more tolerant of Lingard but stated that the timing of the launch was dubious.

“I’ve got no problem with him launching a clothes range,” Neville had remarked.

“But before Liverpool away — the biggest match of the season — don’t launch a clothes brand.”

Manchester United went on to lost their match against Liverpool last season by three goals to one, which resulted in the termination of Jose Mourinho. The club then appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in his place, and after a period of good results, have suffered across all competitions.