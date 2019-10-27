Ole Gunnar Solskjaer names the player to solve Manchester United’s attacking woes

Manchester United have started the season terribly and are currently lingering in the bottom half of the Premier League table. The team is facing a crisis, especially in attack, and has failed to score more than one goal after the first matchday. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however, has named one player as the solution to their problems.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named Anthony Martial as the solution to Manchester United’s attacking problems. Solskjaer says that the Frenchman’s versatility gives him plenty of options in attack – something that people often do not notice.

“Now Anthony is back, I am quite happy with the options I have in attack,” said Solskjaer. (via Mirror)

“I’ve heard what some people have said about us being short of a genuine No.9, but Anthony has absolutely ­everything in his locker to take that role.

“He can be a target man, he’s quick, he’s technical – and one of the reasons he wanted to stay here was because I told him I saw him as a central striker.

“I don’t think people ­outside the club realise how good this lad is.

“But the players in the dressing room know. When we are talking about how we are going to score goals, they say, ‘We will just give the ball to Anthony.’

“He has the confidence of his team-mates and his manager ­because we see him every day in training.

“What I’ve now got to do is set the team up to get the best out of him, but I think he will improve by just staying fit and playing more games.”

Manchester United play Norwich City in the Premier League on October 27 as they go looking for just their third win in the competition this season.