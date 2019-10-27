Pep Guardiola’s strive for perfection has made Manchester City one of the best sides in club football. The Citizens have claimed the last two Premier League titles and are mounting a challenge for their third in a row. However, their manager has now laid into them and given them a ‘relegation’ warning.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has slammed his players for their first-half performance against Aston Villa, saying that the club will be in a relegation battle if they continue to play like that.

“Six days ago we were eight points, now we are three,” Guardiola told reporters. (via Goal)

“I am not concerned about the table. I am concerned about the way we played.

“If we play the level we played in the second half we can be there at the end of the season I am sure of that.

“If we play the way we did in the first half, we will be in the relegation positions far away from the leaders of the table. That is my view. Not just this season but all the time.

“The first half we play football but not in the way we should play.

“The second half we were better, an early goal in the second half helped us and we played in the way we normally are but we have to try to play 90 minutes and not just 45.”

Despite a torrid first forty-five, Manchester City picked up in the second half and scored three unanswered goals. They next face a double-header against Southampton, first in the Carabao Cup during mid-week and then in the league next weekend.