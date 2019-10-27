Chelsea cruised past Burnley in their latest Premier League encounter to retain the fourth spot in the league table. Christian Pulisic was the star of the show, as he scored a perfect hattrick for the Blues. The American footballer broke and matched a few records too by scoring three.

Christian Pulisic turned out to be the match-winner for Chelsea when they faced Burnley in the Premier League. The USA international scored thrice, with Willian adding a fourth, as the Blues cruised to a four-two win.

Here are the records the USA star levelled or broke with his triple for Chelsea:

1. Pulisic became the first player since Didier Drogba to score a perfect hattrick for Chelsea – which means that he scored one goal each from his left foot, right foot, and head. Drogba had done the same in the 2009/10 season when he scored three against Wigan Athletic on the final day, en-route to a title win and a top-scorer award.

2. The 21-year-old also became Chelsea’s youngest player to score a league hattrick. The record itself has now been broken twice this season, with Tammy Abraham claiming it after his treble against Wolves earlier. However, at 21 years and 38 days, the USA international made the record his.

3. Pulisic also became only the second USA player to score a hattrick in the Premier League. Clint Dempsey, known for his time with Fulham, was the first with his last treble coming in 2012.

The youngster will look to retain his spot in the squad when Chelsea face Manchester United in the Carabao Cup mid-week.