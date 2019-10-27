Chelsea retained the fourth position in the league following a superb away win against Burnley. Christian Pulisic, starting his first league game since August 31 scored a perfect hattrick for the Blues to seal maximum points from the fourth game running. Watch his strikes below.

Christian Pulisic put in a man of the match performance as he scored a perfect hattrick against Burnley in his first league start since August. The USA international scored twice in the first half, one with his left foot and one with his right. He headed in a Mason Mount cross for his hattrick early into the second period.

Watch all four of Chelsea’s goals against Burnley, including a Pulisic hattrick below:

Despite a late scare from Burnley, Chelsea held on to seal all three points for a fourth successive match in the Premier League. Pulisic’s hattrick goal proved to be the winner in the end, with the Clarets scoring twice late on. Willian has, by then, already added an insurance goal to secure the points for the Blues.

As a result, Frank Lampard’s men confirmed their position in the top four for the week, with fifth-placed Arsenal five points adrift. Chelsea will now return to Stamford Bridge to prepare for a mid-week Carabao Cup tie against Manchester United.