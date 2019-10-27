Christian Pulisic handed Chelsea recall for Burnley clash

After coming on to set up Chelsea’s winner against Ajax, Christian Pulisic has been handed his first Premier League start since August.

The United States winger had been left out of Chelsea’s starting line-ups since August in the league, having started three of the Blues’ opening four matches of the campaign.

However, having struggled for form, Pulisic impressed against Ajax in the Champions League in midweek, coming on to tee up Michy Batshuayi’s winner late on.

Frank Lampard has rewarded the 21-year-old with a start at Turf Moor, with the former Borussia Dortmund man replacing Callum Hudson-Odoi in the only change to Chelsea’s starting XI.

Meanwhile, Burnley boss Sean Dyche has made two changes, with Ashley Barnes and Jack Cork replacing Chris Wood and Robbie Brady respectively.