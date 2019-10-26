Manchester United star labels Liverpool draw as turning point in their season

Manchester United welcomed Liverpool to Old Trafford last week, and to many football fans’ surprise, held them to their first draw of the season. One first-team star feels that that draw will prove to be a turning point for the team.

Manchester United midfielder, Fred, has lavished praise upon his team for their draw against league leaders Liverpool.

“We feel great,” Fred told the club’s website.

“It was a really good game for us. We’re unhappy with having conceded the goal but in general, we were very happy with the performance and now we need to focus to consistently produce this type of performance and get back to winning ways.”

“The game really lifted us again and it was what we needed. Tactically we got things right and we really need to make the most of that – it was an absolutely incredible intensity we played with.

“There are many positive points we can take into the game against Norwich. There were some negative points as well so we need to correct those on the pitch in our day-to-day preparation, but we need to take the positive points to Norwich, have a great game and go for the win.”

The Brazilian midfielder also revealed his joy at starting regularly for the team lately while labelling the Liverpool draw as a real ‘ turning point’ for the team.

“I’m really happy to have had a run in the team,” he said.

“I’m not so happy about the way we’ve been playing at times but the game against Liverpool feels like a real turning point and I hope I can have a run of form and the team can have a run of form, play great games and get the victories. That’s what we’re all working towards to move us out of the position we’re in at the moment.”

Manchester United next face Norwich City in the Premier League on October 27. They will then visit Chelsea mid-week for a Carabao Cup tie.