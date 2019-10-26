Champions League glory has given Liverpool a different mindset – Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp believes winning the Champions League has given Liverpool a new mindset, though conceded his side still have plenty to work on.

Klopp’s men sit top of the Premier League heading into Sunday’s encounter with Tottenham – their first meeting with Spurs since beating them 2-0 in the Champions League final in June.

With Liverpool’s winning start to the season halted by a draw at Manchester United last weekend, Manchester City’s 3-0 victory over Aston Villa on Saturday moved Pep Guardiola’s side three points behind the league leaders.

Liverpool responded to their disappointing display at Old Trafford with a stylish 4-1 rout of Genk in the Champions League on Wednesday, however, and Klopp suggested the Reds’ triumph in Europe last season has given them a stronger mentality.

“The next challenge will be difficult again but of course we know more about it,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

“We all know how important that confidence is and the confidence it gives you when the things you do work out, so the boys have started the season with a different mindset, more convinced, maybe.

“I still think we have a lot of space in that department where we could be more convinced of ourselves, more natural.”

Tottenham have endured a difficult start to the campaign, though they bounced back from three games without a win in all competitions with a 5-0 hammering of Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday.

“I don’t understand 100 per cent what happened but I saw now in the [Champions League] that was Spurs how they can be as well,” Klopp said when asked about Tottenham’s troubles.

“That is the team we need to prepare for, we cannot prepare for the team that struggled two or three weeks ago, we need to be tense in the game for sure because to play just a little bit against Tottenham will not be enough.

“They will want to strike back, we won the Champions League final.

“Against United we were not really ourselves, that’s how it is. Against us they set up in a specific way. With Tottenham it’s a home game so that makes a difference as well.”