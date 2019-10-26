Gary Neville names Pep Guardiola replacement at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola’s arrival in England three years ago proved to be a big turning point. The Spaniard turned Manchester City into one of the strongest sides in Europe, winning two titles back-to-back. Manchester United legend, Gary Neville has now named the manager who he thinks should replace Guardiola when he steps down.

Manchester United great, Gary Neville, believes that Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers could replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City when the time comes. Neville’s comments come in the wake of Leicester’s record-breaking nine-nil win over Southampton.

“I think if you look at what he achieved at Liverpool and then Celtic and now what he is doing at Leicester, we always talk about international coaches having philosophies and values, but he improves teams and plays great football,” Neville said on Sky Sports. (via Goal)

“He is quite innovative and he does seem to be a great coach, the players enjoy working with him, and I’m asking the question now, why wouldn’t he be seen as a coach of one of the big clubs?

“You look at Manchester City changing to Pep Guardiola and you probably won’t see Brendan Rodgers’ name linked with that job because people at the club will be thinking, maybe, someone else.

“But why not? If you look at what he’s done in terms of the football he plays and the improvement he has on players on the pitch.”

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, meanwhile, leapfrogged Rodgers’s Leicester City in the Premier League despite the latter’s massive win over Southampton. The Citizens beat Aston Villa by three goals to nil to return to the second spot, with Raheem Sterling, Kevin de Bruyne, and Ilkay Gundogan finding the back of the net.