4 feats Leicester City achieved in one match that Manchester United haven’t in a long time

Leicester City broke or equalled several records when they beat Southampton 9-0 in an away match. Several statistics from the Foxes’ massive win when compared to Manchester United’s records over the season or longer puts the 20-time Premier League champions to shame.

#4. Scored the same number of non-penalty goals as Manchester United have in the league this season

In nine Premier League games this season, Manchester United have scored only ten goals of which they scored four in their first game against Chelsea.

Out of their ten league goals, two were scored from the spot including one in a 1-0 win against Leicester City. Therefore, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side has scored only eight non-penalty goals in the league this season and against Southampton at the St. Mary’s Stadium, Leicester City scored nine goals of which eight were non-penalty goals.

#3. Scored more goals than Manchester United have at Old Trafford this season in the league

Manchester United have played five games at Old Trafford this season in the league and scored just eight goals. Since scoring four past Chelsea on the opening day, United haven’t scored more than one goal in any match across all competitions.

Solskjaer’s side has managed to score at least one goal in all their home matches this season in all competitions and even then, their overall tally at Old Trafford this season is only ten goals in seven games. They scored eight of those goals in the league in five games.

Interestingly, United have scored only eight non-penalty goals at Old Trafford this season in all competitions – the same number of non-penalty goals Leicester City scored against Southampton.

#2. Scored more away goals than Manchester United have in their last 12 away games in all competitions

Since Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain on 6 March, they’ve played twelve matches away from home in all competitions and scored only six goals while conceding nineteen. Leicester scored more goals than that (seven) in one hour against Southampton.

Also, in their last twelve away games in all competitions, Manchester United have the same number of away wins as Leicester have against Southampton – one!

#1. Scored the same number of Premier League hat-tricks as Manchester United have in the last seven years

Manchester United had some of the greatest strikers in Premier League history which is why their fall from grace is best summed up by the horror of their goalscoring exploits.

Only Liverpool (39) and Arsenal (39) have more Premier League hat-tricks than Manchester United (32) but one has to go back to April 2013 for United’s last Premier League hat-trick – scored by Robin van Persie against Aston Villa. In the last seven years, there have been only two Premier League hat-tricks by United players and none after the Ferguson era.

Against Southampton, Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy scored a hat-trick each for the Foxes to equal Manchester United’s club tally for Premier League hat-tricks in the last seven years.