Leicester City star equals father’s Premier League record in Foxes’ 9-0 win over Southampton

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel equalled his father and former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel’s feat during the Foxes’ 9-0 victory over Southampton.

As Leicester equalled United’s record of the biggest Premier League win, their goalkeeper became the only second shot-stopper in PL history to see his team scored nine goals and keep a clean sheet. Tottenham Hotspur are the only other team who have scored nine goals in a PL match, but they conceded one in a 9-1 win over Wigan Atheltic in 2009.

In what was the biggest away win in PL history, the Brendan Rodgers-managed side climbed to the second spot in the table, only five points behind league leaders Liverpool.

 

