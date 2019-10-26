Leicester City star equals father’s Premier League record in Foxes’ 9-0 win over Southampton

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel equalled his father and former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel’s feat during the Foxes’ 9-0 victory over Southampton.

As Leicester equalled United’s record of the biggest Premier League win, their goalkeeper became the only second shot-stopper in PL history to see his team scored nine goals and keep a clean sheet. Tottenham Hotspur are the only other team who have scored nine goals in a PL match, but they conceded one in a 9-1 win over Wigan Atheltic in 2009.

In what was the biggest away win in PL history, the Brendan Rodgers-managed side climbed to the second spot in the table, only five points behind league leaders Liverpool.

Only two #PL keepers have seen their team score 9️⃣ and kept a clean sheet@Pschmeichel1: (1995) Man Utd 9-0 Ipswich@kschmeichel1: (2019) Southampton 0-9 Leicester pic.twitter.com/WYyLfUh84L — Premier League (@premierleague) October 25, 2019

Premier League record for biggest win: Manchester United 9-0 Ipswich – March 4th 1995

Man United goalkeeper: Peter Schmeichel Southampton 0-9 Leicester City – October 25th 2019

Leicester goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel Keeping it in the family pic.twitter.com/323WbFPBrd — Jonas Giæver (@CheGiaevara) October 25, 2019