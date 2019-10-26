WATCH: Leicester City vs Southampton 9-0 full match highlights

Leicester City equalled Manchester United’s record of the biggest English Premier League victory by hammering Southampton 9-0 on Friday at St. Mary’s.

In what was also the biggest away victory of Premier League history, both Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Perez scored a hat-trick respectively. Perez, who arrived from Newcastle United in the summer, opened his account for the Foxes in this encounter.

The other three scorers for Leicester were Ben Chilwell, Youri Tielemans and James Maddison. The former Premier League champions were ruthless and clinical, scoring five goals in the first half while four in the second.

The victory saw Brendan Rodgers’s men climb to the second spot in the table, five points behind league leaders Liverpool. Here are all the goals from what was a record-breaking outing for Vardy and co.

