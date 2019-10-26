David Moyes believes Manchester United star can’t win games like Messi & Ronaldo but has lot to offer

Former Manchester United manager David Moyes has stated that the club cannot afford to lose Paul Pogba as he is their best midfielder.

The French World Cup-winning star was linked with a move to Real Madrid throughout the summer transfer window but a move failed to materialise. However, even with the transfer window closed, the rumours haven’t died down and if reports are to be believed, Los Blancos might make another attempt to sign Pogba in the summer.

Moyes, however, believes that United cannot afford to lose Pogba and though he can’t win games like Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi but offers a lot. “Pogba is still Manchester United’s best midfielder player,” he said while in conversation with talkSPORT.

“He could probably play for any team in the world, certainly in Europe. He’d get a game for any team.

“I’m not always sure he’s a player who’s consistent and makes the difference all the time. For the profile he’s got, you’re hoping he makes the difference. He doesn’t always make the difference, but do I think he should stay at Manchester United? Yes, I do.

“I don’t think he wins games like Messi does for Barcelona or Ronaldo does for Juventus, but I still think he’s a really talented player. He’s got a lot to give.

“Watching him at his best when he was at Juventus, he played a little it further forward, he got nearer the box more often. If you were picking the Manchester United team, Pogba would be in their midfield at the moment, that’s for sure.”