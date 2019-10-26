Fans troll Manchester United as Leicester City almost equal their overall PL tally so far in only one match

Fans have been trolling Manchester United after Leicester City’s 9-0 win over Southampton as the Red Devils only have one more goal this Premier League season than what the Foxes scored in one match.

The Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-managed side hasn’t had the best of starts to 2019/20 season. They have failed to score more than one goal in a match this season after their opening week’s 4-0 win over Chelsea.

Soon after the Brendan Rodgers-managed side registered the record-equalling victory, fans took to Twitter to troll Manchester United.

9 – Leicester have recorded the joint-biggest margin of victory in Premier League history, alongside Manchester United’s 9-0 win over Ipswich at Old Trafford in March 1995. Conquering. pic.twitter.com/jdkE6JIhju — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 25, 2019

2 Leicester players bagged hat-tricks in 1 game while Manchester United fans are yet to see one of their players with an EPL hat-trick in 6 years — Tega🔥 (@ehte_) October 25, 2019

Leicester 2nd since getting rid of Maguire Swansea 3rd since getting rid of Daniel James Palace 6th since getting rid of AWB Manchester United 15th since signing them and I’m supposed to believe they are great signings and this is a massive coencidence? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — LB° (@ClassyEmerson) October 20, 2019

Leicester scored 9 goals in 1 game Manchester united have scored 10 goals all season. Chuckles — Abu is Boujee (@OlabodeLA) October 25, 2019

Leicester city has scored more goals in 90mins than Manchester United in their 9 last games combined 😩 — Tega🔥 (@ehte_) October 25, 2019

Leicester is trying to score Manchester United’s total League goals this season In one single match smh — Kay 💧 (@Kaypoisson1) October 25, 2019

So Maguire left a big team called Leicester, for a mid table team called Manchester united 😂🤣🤣 #Premier_League #GGMU https://t.co/VOtUmOyusA — zakman (@Abdulra13606068) October 26, 2019

Manchester United Premier League goals scored in 9 games this season – 10 Leicester City Premier League goals scored in 90 minutes tonight – 9 — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) October 25, 2019

Leicester City almost equaled the total number of goals scored by Manchester United in the Epl this season in a single game 😂 😂 😂 #SOULEI — FAROUQ 🚬🌿 (@farouq_yahaya) October 25, 2019

Leicester bagging 9 goals in a single game ,that took Manchester United 9 games to do the same pic.twitter.com/gpURjiqac2 — The Mosigisian. ❁ (@mosigisis) October 25, 2019