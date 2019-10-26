Premier League |

Fans troll Manchester United as Leicester City almost equal their overall PL tally so far in only one match

Fans have been trolling Manchester United after Leicester City’s 9-0 win over Southampton  as the Red Devils only have one more goal this Premier League season than what the Foxes scored in one match.

The Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-managed side hasn’t had the best of starts to 2019/20 season. They have failed to score more than one goal in a match this season after their opening week’s 4-0 win over Chelsea.

Soon after the Brendan Rodgers-managed side registered the record-equalling victory, fans took to Twitter to troll Manchester United.

 

