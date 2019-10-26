Fans react in shock as Leicester City hammer Southampton 9-0 to equal Premier League record of biggest win

Leicester City, under manager Brendan Rodgers, mean business this season and they proved it by sending nine goals past Southampton in what was a hammering of epic proportions.

Hat-tricks from Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Perez, along with goals from James Maddison, Youri Tielemans and Ben Chilwell saw them register a huge win. With this 9-0 victory, Leicester equalled Manchester United’s record of a 9-0 win, which they created by defeating Ipswich Town back in 1995.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the result.

Only two #PL keepers have seen their team score 9️⃣ and kept a clean sheet@Pschmeichel1: (1995) Man Utd 9-0 Ipswich@kschmeichel1: (2019) Southampton 0-9 Leicester pic.twitter.com/WYyLfUh84L — Premier League (@premierleague) October 25, 2019

Leicester have earned 20pts from their opening 10 #PL matches One more than at the same stage of their title-winning campaign (19) pic.twitter.com/1XIsvc7i1u — Premier League (@premierleague) October 25, 2019

United fans when they see Leicester scoring their entire league goals in just one game pic.twitter.com/TgVAKrLiaE — Lawal Oluwapelumi (@peluminoni) October 25, 2019

Remember when Leicester were compared to Wolves, Everton and West Ham at the start of the season? That ended well. pic.twitter.com/vDEu7gDmZc — . (@FtblFarquaad) October 25, 2019

So Leicester equal Manchester United Premier league goals this season in just One Match 😭😭😭😭😭 #SOULEI pic.twitter.com/kFNj9ZfZwp — Sammie🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@samlovaboy) October 25, 2019

Southampton playing Leicester tonight: pic.twitter.com/8jTtLFIeDT — River End Norwich (@RE_Norwich) October 25, 2019

How Leicester sees Brendan pic.twitter.com/pkqEeE53Oe — Allez (@_False10) October 25, 2019

Nobody: Not a single soul: Southampton: I’m in my house, come and beat me. Leicester: pic.twitter.com/BFgFI4r9EG — Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@cliqik) October 25, 2019

1994/95 Man United 9 – 0 Ipswich

2019/2020 Southampton 0-9 Leicester Ipswich Town: 🤝

😹😹 pic.twitter.com/Do8LOacmdr — E L E M E N ⚓🇬🇭 (@nanaqwofy_) October 25, 2019

Imagine Leicester win the league (again) before Liverpool! 😂🙏🏼 — Sophskjær △⃒⃘🔰 (@SophRicho) October 25, 2019

Southampton after playing Leicester City at Saint Mary’s:#SOULEI pic.twitter.com/1mtRTB5MQI — Frankie Ifop (@Frankie_Ifop) October 25, 2019

“Was this down to Leicester’s brilliance or simply Southampton just falling apart?” Me: Don’t say it.

Don’t say it.

Don’t say it.

Don’t say it.

Don’t say it.

Don’t say it.

Don’t say it.

Don’t say it.

Don’t say it.

Don’t say it. A pundit: “Little bit of both, I think…” — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) October 25, 2019

Southampton goalkeeper realizing they would face man city soon after the match against Leicester tonight #SOULEI 😂 : pic.twitter.com/JL5w4vO5Gt — Unwanted friend😒🌚 (@holardamolar) October 25, 2019

Ayoze Perez making his way back to the Leicester dressing room #Leicester pic.twitter.com/UvMdz54LsB — Dylan Wise (@dyl8d) October 25, 2019