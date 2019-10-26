Premier League |

Fans react in shock as Leicester City hammer Southampton 9-0 to equal Premier League record of biggest win

Leicester City, under manager Brendan Rodgers, mean business this season and they proved it by sending nine goals past Southampton in what was a hammering of epic proportions.

Hat-tricks from Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Perez, along with goals from James Maddison, Youri Tielemans and Ben Chilwell saw them register a huge win. With this 9-0 victory, Leicester equalled Manchester United’s record of a 9-0 win, which they created by defeating Ipswich Town back in 1995.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the result.

 

Comments