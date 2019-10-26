Fans react in shock as Leicester City hammer Southampton 9-0 to equal Premier League record of biggest win

Leicester City, under manager Brendan Rodgers, mean business this season and they proved it by sending nine goals past Southampton in what was a hammering of epic proportions.
Hat-tricks from Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Perez, along with goals from James Maddison, Youri Tielemans and Ben Chilwell saw them register a huge win. With this 9-0 victory, Leicester equalled Manchester United’s record of a 9-0 win, which they created by defeating Ipswich Town back in 1995.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the result.
Only two #PL keepers have seen their team score 9️⃣ and kept a clean sheet@Pschmeichel1: (1995) Man Utd 9-0 Ipswich@kschmeichel1: (2019) Southampton 0-9 Leicester pic.twitter.com/WYyLfUh84L
— Premier League (@premierleague) October 25, 2019
Leicester have earned 20pts from their opening 10 #PL matches
One more than at the same stage of their title-winning campaign (19) pic.twitter.com/1XIsvc7i1u
— Premier League (@premierleague) October 25, 2019
United fans when they see Leicester scoring their entire league goals in just one game pic.twitter.com/TgVAKrLiaE
— Lawal Oluwapelumi (@peluminoni) October 25, 2019
Remember when Leicester were compared to Wolves, Everton and West Ham at the start of the season?
That ended well. pic.twitter.com/vDEu7gDmZc
— . (@FtblFarquaad) October 25, 2019
So Leicester equal Manchester United Premier league goals this season in just One Match 😭😭😭😭😭 #SOULEI pic.twitter.com/kFNj9ZfZwp
— Sammie🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@samlovaboy) October 25, 2019
Southampton playing Leicester tonight: pic.twitter.com/8jTtLFIeDT
— River End Norwich (@RE_Norwich) October 25, 2019
How Leicester sees Brendan pic.twitter.com/pkqEeE53Oe
— Allez (@_False10) October 25, 2019
Southampton’s goalkeeper Angus Gunn against Leicester.#SOULEI pic.twitter.com/eRZY3Y7yCM
— Oscar (@KinotiOscar) October 25, 2019
@SouthamptonFC coach after todays game 😂🤣#SouthamptonFC VS #Leicester pic.twitter.com/g1shMtmSra
— Nick without nick (@leprek_on) October 25, 2019
Nobody:
Not a single soul:
Southampton: I’m in my house, come and beat me.
Leicester: pic.twitter.com/BFgFI4r9EG
— Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@cliqik) October 25, 2019
1994/95 Man United 9 – 0 Ipswich
2019/2020 Southampton 0-9 Leicester
Ipswich Town: 🤝
😹😹 pic.twitter.com/Do8LOacmdr
— E L E M E N ⚓🇬🇭 (@nanaqwofy_) October 25, 2019
Imagine Leicester win the league (again) before Liverpool! 😂🙏🏼
— Sophskjær △⃒⃘🔰 (@SophRicho) October 25, 2019
Southampton after playing Leicester City at Saint Mary’s:#SOULEI pic.twitter.com/1mtRTB5MQI
— Frankie Ifop (@Frankie_Ifop) October 25, 2019
“Was this down to Leicester’s brilliance or simply Southampton just falling apart?”
Me:
Don’t say it.
Don’t say it.
Don’t say it.
Don’t say it.
Don’t say it.
Don’t say it.
Don’t say it.
Don’t say it.
Don’t say it.
Don’t say it.
A pundit: “Little bit of both, I think…”
— Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) October 25, 2019
Southampton goalkeeper realizing they would face man city soon after the match against Leicester tonight #SOULEI 😂 : pic.twitter.com/JL5w4vO5Gt
— Unwanted friend😒🌚 (@holardamolar) October 25, 2019
Ayoze Perez making his way back to the Leicester dressing room #Leicester pic.twitter.com/UvMdz54LsB
— Dylan Wise (@dyl8d) October 25, 2019
It’s…… Jamie Vardy #9 👊🏼
— Rebekah Vardy (@RebekahVardy) October 25, 2019