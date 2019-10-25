Former Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Inter Milan manager Jose Mourinho was pictured alongside Arsenal’s head of football Raul Sanllehi on Thursday, as the Gunners played out a last-gasp 3-2 win over Vitoria Guimaraes in the Europa League.

Take a look at the photo down below:

Jose Mourinho with Raul Sanllehi at the Arsenal game last night👀 #afc pic.twitter.com/8UehwjWUS2 — WorldwideArsenal™ (@WorldwideAFC) October 25, 2019

It is rumoured that “The Special One” was a guest of Raul Sanllehi, although that currently remains unconfirmed.

Meanwhile, the photo has already started creating waves on social media, with thousands of fans expressing hope on the Portuguese manager’s appointment at the Emirates Stadium, amidst growing discontent over Unai Emery’s reign as the Arsenal boss.

“Mourinho was clearly at the Emirates for a reason. Why else would he waste his Thursday evening watching Europa League?” a fan tweeted, while another replied, “Mourinho’s already working out what he can do to turn this team into winners, I love it, my manager.”

Earlier this week, Emery burst into a small fit to anger at a press conference, when his tactics were questioned post a shameful 1-0 defeat against Sheffield United in the Premier League.

“We need to remember what things were like when I arrived here because some people seem to have forgotten,” the former PSG boss said.

“This team in its history won many times 1-0 and was very competitive – but that wasn’t enough for some supporters.”

“So then they changed the process and they improved the creativity and when I arrived here that aspect was more or less good. But the team was not competitive enough and in the last year, I have started to make this team more competitive, while also playing some very good matches with more energy and intensity,” he explained.