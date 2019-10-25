Liverpool win High Court battle with kit supplier New Balance

Liverpool have been given the green light to switch kit supplier after winning a court battle with New Balance.

Liverpool have won their High Court battle with kit supplier New Balance and are widely expected to announce Nike as their replacement.

The Reds entered a legal dispute with New Balance after reportedly agreeing a lucrative deal with Nike from the start of next season.

Friday’s judgement ruled that Liverpool are free to fulfil an arrangement with an alternative supplier when their existing contract with New Balance expires next year.

A club statement read: “Liverpool FC is pleased with the judge’s decision to rule in favour of the club following the legal dispute with our current kit supplier, New Balance.

“We will continue with New Balance for the current season, in combination with preparing next season’s Liverpool kits with our new supplier.”