Rumour Has It: Chelsea eyeing Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea are eyeing in-demand Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

TOP STORY – CHELSEA EYE MILINKOVIC-SAVIC

Chelsea sent scouts to watch Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the Europa League, reports TuttoMercato.

One of the most in-demand midfielders in Europe, Milinkovic-Savic has attracted interest from Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter.

Milinkovic-Savic – who was reportedly set to join United if Paul Pogba left Old Trafford – was watched as Lazio lost 2-1 to Celtic in Glasgow on Thursday.

ROUND-UP

– Staying at Stamford Bridge and The Sun claimsare interested in Bournemouth forwardand RB Leipzig star

– Manchester United have rekindled their interest in Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller, according to Sport BILD. Muller was wanted by former United boss Louis van Gaal before the Dutchman’s departure in 2016. Now with Muller seeking a Bayern exit, United and Inter are in the mix for the Germany international.

– The prospect ofjoining Antonio Conte’shas hit a snag. According to CalcioMercato, the presence of agent Mino Raiola could cause an issue in talks. Ibrahimovic’s LA Galaxy contract is coming to an end and the veteran has been linked toand

– Sky Sport Italia says free agent Jack Rodwell is set for a shock move to Serie A outfit Roma. The former Manchester City midfielder, who spent time at Blackburn Rovers last season, is poised to undergo a medical.