Manchester City star Phil Foden has been recognized by the Guinness World Records, for being the youngest player to win the Premier League title.

Foden clinched the 2017-18 Premier League with Manchester City on 13th May 2018, aged 17 years and 350 days. He came on as a late substitute on the final matchday against Southampton – Manchester City won the game 1-0 and with that, they also became the first-ever Premier League team to reach 100 points in a single season.

Foden – who was also a part of the England team that lifted the FIFA U-17 World Cup held in India in 2017 – did not feature from the bench in home games against Huddersfield Town and Brighton, and was hence not given a winners’ medal initially when the trophy ceremony took place.

Later, his achievement was recognized by the Football Association – and it has now been followed by Guinness recognizing his world record.

The previous holder of the world record was Gael Clichy, who won the Premier League with Arsenal in 2003-04, aged 18 years and 1o months.

Anything is possible 🙌🏼 Youngest Player to win the @premierleague, and he comes from Stockport 😏 Buzzing with this one, thank you @GWR 🏆🌍📚 pic.twitter.com/oZf8yBapzZ — Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) October 24, 2019

“I’m over the moon with this,” Foden commented about his latest achievement, while speaking with the Guinness World Records website.

“Didn’t really know until someone else told me! It’s nice to be recognised and cool to say I’ve got a world record.”

“My immediate target is to keep winning with City and play regularly,” he concluded.