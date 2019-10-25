Ranking Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool signings from worst to best

Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have signed 21 players and 17 of them are still contracted to the club. Klopp has signed some outstanding players to make the Reds European Champions in only four years but there were a few flops too. So, here are all his signings at the club ranked from worst to best.

#21. Loris Karius

Loris Karius was Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper for a while and yet he ranks below two goalkeepers who never played a competitive game for the first team. Karius will always be remembered for his two horrendous mistakes in the 2018 Champions League final.

The German is now attempting to rebuild his career at Besiktas on loan from Liverpool.

#20. Andy Lonergan

Andy Lonergan was signed for free on a short term contract this summer after Alisson Becker picked up an injury in the first Premier League game of the season. The veteran goalkeeper is currently the fourth choice keeper and may never get the chance to play for the club.

#19. Alex Manninger

Alex Manninger was signed as the third-choice goalkeeper in 2016 and his only appearance for Liverpool was in a preseason friendly against Mainz which his side lost 4-0. He retired from professional football after his only season with the Reds.

#18. Steven Caulker

Klopp signed Caulker on loan from QPR in January 2016 and played him upfront on a few occasions when Liverpool needed a goal. The loan move was not made permanent and he’s now playing for Alanyaspor in Turkey.

#17. Sepp van den Berg

Liverpool signed the highly-rated 17-year-old centre-back this summer after beating Bayern Munich to his signature. He is one for the future but Klopp gave him his debut in an EFL Cup match against Milton Keynes Dons.

#16. Harvey Elliot

Harvey Elliot is the youngest player to feature in a Premier League game and several top European clubs wanted to sign him in the summer but he picked Liverpool because he’s a fan of the club.

Elliot impressed in the preseason for his new club before putting in a man of the match performance on his club debut against MK Dons in an EFL Cup tie.

#15. Dominic Solanke

Liverpool signed Dominic Solanke in 2017 after he won the Golden Ball at the FIFA U-20 World Cup which England won. While at Liverpool, he scored once for the club and played once for the England senior team.

He was sold to Bournemouth in January 2019 and Liverpool made around £16 million in profit. For this reason alone, he ranks above two teenage prospects who are still at Liverpool.

#14. Marko Grujic

Marko Grjuic was Klopp’s first signing as Liverpool manager in January 2016. The Serb has only made 14 appearances for Liverpool but he has been in impressive form for Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin where he has been on loan since the start of the 2018/19 season.

Hertha’s previous manager, Pal Dardai, said – “I’ve been at Hertha for 22 years. This isn’t meant as an insult to anyone else, but Marko is by far the best midfielder I’ve seen in my time at the club.” Only time will tell if the 24-year-old has a future at Liverpool.

#13. Ragnar Klavan

Ragnar Klavan was signed as a backup centre-back option in 2016 and he made 52 appearances for the club in two seasons before joining Cagliari. The Liverpool fans loved his professionalism and attitude even though he was not an exceptional defender.

#12. Naby Keita

Liverpool fans had to wait for a year to see Naby Keita in the club’s colours and huge things were expected of him. However, injuries have held him back whenever he has shown flashes of the brilliance that prompted Liverpool to spend over £50 million. He’s still only 24-years-old and can become a key player for the Reds in the future.

#11. Adrian

At the start of August 2019, Adrian was without a club after he was released by West Ham. Two weeks later, he saved the decisive penalty to help Liverpool win the UEFA Super Cup and played frequently for them due to an injury to Alisson Becker.

#10. Xherdan Shaqiri

Xherdan Shaqiri has the quality to start for most Premier League sides but he has been a squad player at Liverpool. Even then he has six goals and five assists to his name. Liverpool fans adore the Swiss international who scored a brace against archrivals Manchester United last season.

#9. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Many peopled scoffed at Liverpool for spending £35m on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain but he was a key player for the Reds in the second half of the 2017/18 season before an injury kept him out for almost a year.

The England international is fighting his way back into the starting XI and scored an outstanding brace against Genk in the Champions League.

#8. Joel Matip

Klopp knew that Liverpool’s backline needed a massive uplift to compete with other top clubs and the first signing he made for that purpose was Joel Matip on a free transfer.

The former Schalke man struggled with injuries and form in his first two seasons but formed a formidable partnership with Virgil van Dijk last season which helped Liverpool win the Champions League.

#7. Fabinho

Liverpool announced Fabinho’s signing two days after they lost the Champions League final in 2018 and that alone was enough to raise the spirits of the fans. He took some time to settle in at the club but he’s now an indispensable member of the starting XI.

#6. Georginio Wijnaldum

Wijnaldum arrived at Liverpool in 2016 from the relegated Newcastle United where he predominantly played as an attacking midfielder or a winger. Klopp moved him deeper into midfield and the Dutchman has thrived in that role. The highlight of his Liverpool career was scoring a brace against Barcelona in the semifinal of the Champions League.

#5. Alisson Becker

Liverpool signed Alisson for a then world-record fee for a goalkeeper after Karius cost them a Champions League title. Alisson won the Golden Glove in the Premier League and Champions League in his debut season and also broke numerous records. He’s the reigning the Best FIFA Goalkeeper.

#4. Andrew Robertson

Not many people were convinced when Liverpool signed Andrew Robertson from the relegated Hull City and doubts grew stronger when he couldn’t displace Alberto Moreno in the first half of the 2017/18 season.

Now, the Scott is arguably the best left-back in the world and an indispensable member of Klopp’s starting XI. Strictly in terms of return on investment, he might be Liverpool’s best signing under Klopp.

#3. Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane was Klopp’s first high-profile signing as Liverpool manager and the Senegalese man hit the ground running at Liverpool. He has evolved into one of the best players in the world under Klopp and has racked up 68 goals and 24 assists in only 136 appearances.

#2. Mohamed Salah

When Klopp wanted to sign Julian Brandt from Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool’s sporting director Michael Edwards and his team of sports analysts convinced the manager that Mohamed Salah is the perfect player to take Liverpool’s attack to greater heights.

The Egyptian has 78 goals, 33 assists and numerous records to his name after only 117 games in a Liverpool shirt.

#1. Virgil van Dijk

Klopp wanted to sign Van Dijk in the summer of 2017 but Liverpool was forced to apologise and withdraw their interest after Southampton complained about an illegal approach.

The Liverpool manager refused to panic and sign another defender. Instead, he waited a few months and signed the Dutchman in January 2017. He’s now the best defender in the world and a front runner for the Ballon d’Or.