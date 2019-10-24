PHOTOS: Manchester United honour victims of 1958 Munich air disaster in Belgrade

On Thursday, Manchester United conducted a commemoration ceremony in Belgrade to honour those whose lives were lost in the 1958 Munich Air Disaster.

Take a look at some of the photos from the ceremony, right below:

Speaking at the ceremony, Manchester United’s vice-chairman Ed Woodward said:

“It was incredibly important to come here and mark the occasion. As soon as the draw happened, our attention turned to wanting to remember those who lost their lives in 1958.”

“This was the last place, on this very ground, against Red Star Belgrade, when they played as a team together before they got on that fateful plane to stop over in Munich and tragedy struck. So for us as a club, there is a game tonight but for us, the trip is also important for remembering those who lost their lives and paying respects, which we have just done by laying the wreath.”

“You can feel the emotion. When you have been at the club for as long as we have, you get that history and you have met a lot of the families who have lost people in the Munich Air Disaster,” Bryan Robson, who was also present at the ceremony, said.

“I have even heard Bobby Charlton talk about the game when they were over here in 1958. It was supposed to be a great performance by the team and you can sense that when you come into the stadium,” he concluded.

Quotes and Photos via Manchester United’s official website.