Unai Emery takes subtle dig at Arsene Wenger despite poor Arsenal form

Arsenal had a great chance to consolidate their position in the Premier League top four this past weekend, but fell to a 1-0 away defeat at the hands of Sheffield United.

This has prompted several sections of Arsenal fans to speak out against manager Unai Emery, who appears to have failed in his bid to turn the Gunners’ fortunes around.

However, Emery remains defiant, and ahead of Arsenal’s UEFA Europa League (UEL) clash with Vitoria Guimaraes, appeared to hit back at the criticism, saying that the club is more competitive now than it was under Arsene Wenger.

“Sometimes we forget the memory and we need to remember,” he said, as was reported by the Evening Standard.

“When I arrived here, this team needed to improve being more competitive.

“This team in the history was winning 1-0 and being very competitive, but it wasn’t enough. Then one process being competitive and with improved creativity.

“When I arrived here, the creativity is more or less good, but being competitive was worse. It was not enough.

“I think last year I started to improve being competitive, also more or less creativity with some very good matches playing with that creativity.

“The supporters, there are a lot of supporters with different opinions. Some want more creativity, some want maybe more intensity, more energy. I want both and my way is both, both sometimes one player is less with than that another because this is the way.

“Last year we did not achieve, we were in the table by one point and in the Europa League final and we lost in the end. And okay, we were there. And this year – be there and take it.”