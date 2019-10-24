Mike Phelan explains why Manchester United are in poor form under Solskjaer

Manchester United have slumped to great depths this season, and find themselves dangerously close to the relegation zone in the Premier League table. Assistant coach Mike Phelan thinks he knows why.

Phelan has seen this United team win virtually everything while he worked under Sir Alex Ferguson as his number two, yet it has been difficult for him to replicate that success with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now in charge.

The former player spoke about why there has been such a dramatic and sudden dip in form for the Red Devils, and attributed it to the players simply being overworked.

“We’d taken them from nothing to sky high, but they bottomed out because it was just too much, they weren’t prepared for it,” Phelan said to The Athletic .

“So we had a lot of things to work on.”

It could explain why United under Solskjaer initially made serious inroads, winning several games on the trot and showing some of that winning mentality which may have been missing earlier.

However, since the Norwegian was named permanent boss, the club’s form has seen a steady decline, a problem which Phelan insists will be cleared up only if Solskjaer is given time to build his team.

“Ole relates well with the players, he understands what Man United is,” Phelan said.

“It is definitely a difficult moment, but Ole hasn’t got his team yet.

“He’s had three players – you need more than three to be the manager of your own team. We can build on something, I think. Ole just needs that opportunity to create the culture again.”