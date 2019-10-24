Louis van Gaal signing says it is hard to watch Manchester United play these days

Manchester United are struggling to find form at the moment, and find themselves stuck in the bottom half of the Premier League table and close to the relegation zone.

To make matters worse, injuries continue to stifle Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, and his team need to find their form soon, or disastrous consequences could follow.

During this period, several former players have come out and spoken about how difficult it is to watch United play these days, and Daley Blind is no different.

The Dutchman joined the Red Devils back in 2014, and after a spell in and out of the side, finally moved on to Ajax Amsterdam where he has found instant success.

Despite his connections with Ajax, Blind revealed he is still a United fan, and that it is difficult for him to see Manchester United struggle like they currently are.

“Of course I’m not happy to see Man Utd and how they’re performing at the moment,” he said at a news conference before Ajax took on Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League.

“I’m still a fan of United and it’s not nice to see.”

Blind has become an integral part of the Ajax squad, and was part of the side that reached the UCL semi-finals last season.