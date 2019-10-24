Manchester United have carried over their poor form from last season to the beginning of this one. The Red Devils finished sixth last time around, failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League yet again. However, one player, who performed well below expectations took home a considerable bonus still.

According to a report by The Sun, former Manchester United star, Alexis Sanchez, managed to secure a £5 Million bonus last season from the Red Devils, despite just scoring twice in twenty-seven appearances. The ex-Arsenal man is said to have claimed performance-related bonuses on top of his weekly salary.

The Chile international moved to Old Trafford from the Emirates in a player-exchange deal, which saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan go the other way. However, his spell in Manchester did not hit the same heights as before and he was able to score just five times in forty-five appearances.

Sanchez has since been shipped off to Inter Milan, where he is joined by fellow ex-Manchester United star, Romelu Lukaku. Both Lukaku and Sanchez have found the net since securing their respective moves to Italy, with the Belgian scoring five times while the Chilean once.

However, disaster struck for Sanchez early into the season, as he was injured while on international duty. He is now expected to miss the rest of the year.