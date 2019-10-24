Roman Abramovich is credited with getting Chelsea to the level they are today, with the Russian oligarch investing a considerable amount of money into the club. However, his exile from London has put his future at the helm in doubt, with the club becoming a subject of takeover bids. The most recent one, from the Middle East, was rejected.

According to a report by the Telegraph, Roman Abramovich rejected an offer from a mystery Middle East consortium to buy Chelsea. Furthermore, Abramovich is only willing to listen to offers in the upwards of £3 Billion.

Chelsea have been the subject of interest from several investor groups and consortiums since Abramovich was exiled from England. Offers from Britain, USA, and Asia, along with the one from the Middle East, have arrived in recent months.

Meanwhile, Abramovich is bound to be satisfied by the performances of his team on the pitch. Chelsea are currently on a six-win streak across all competitions, as they look to recover from a slow start to the season.

Frank Lampard and his team most recently went up against 2018/19 UEFA Champions League semi-finalists Ajax, recording an impressive away win. Michy Batshuayi proved to be the matchwinner for the Blues, as he smashed a cross from Christian Pulisic into the back of the net.

The London side next faces Burnley away from home, before playing Manchester United in the Carabao Cup.