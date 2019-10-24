Arsenal boss Unai Emery compares Nicolas Pepe with Liverpool’s UCL-winning star

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has compared the Gunners’ new recruit Nicolas Pepe with Liverpool’s UEFA Champions League-winning midfielder Fabinho.

The 24-year-old winger became Arsenal’s most expensive signing of all-time in the summer transfer window earlier this year. Pepe joined the Premier League giants for a sum of €80 million and was expected to take the league by storm. However, he has, so far, failed to adapt to the football in England and is attracting criticism from all quarters.

The Ivory Coast international’s manager, however, has decided to show faith in him and wants everyone, especially Arsenal fans, to give him some more time to adapt to the Premier League. Emery went on to compare Pepe with Fabinho as the Liverpool star took his time to get used to the league and has now grown into one of the best midfielders in England.

“Pepe needs time to adapt to the Premier League. For example, in France, I loved Fabinho a lot. He was at Monaco and I wanted to sign him for PSG,” the Spanish coach said as reported by Goal.

“When I arrived here [at Arsenal], his name was on the table to try to sign him, but he signed for Liverpool. The first six months he didn’t play, it was adaptation. But now he is amazing and I want the same with Pepe.

“We need patience. Pepe is improving. On Monday, the key to win was with him. If he scores the first goal, it’s different. But it’s one process and I believe in him and I know he needs time and patience.”

Pepe has scored only one goal – which came from the penalty spot – in 11 appearances for Arsenal.