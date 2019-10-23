Manchester United have begun their season on a bad note. The Red Devils are fourteenth in the league with pressure mounting on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. During one of their early-season defeats, Phil Jones was caught on camera saying ‘sacked in the morning’. However, Ed Woodward has now offered an explanation.

Manchester United star Phil Jones was caught in hot water some weeks back, when he seemingly said ‘sacked in the morning’ on camera. The central defender was then supposedly asked to stop by Ed Woodward, as the pair watched the team lose to West Ham United in the league.

However, Woodward has now revealed what really happened during the entire incident. The Manchester United vice-chairman revealed that him asking Jones’s to stop was instead him asking the club secretary if it’s a yellow card for West Ham’s Issa Diop. Meanwhile, Jones had previously asked whether a certain decisions were offside or not.

“Phil was talking about whether decisions were offside or not. There was a foul and I turned around to Rebecca Britain, our club secretary: ‘Was that a yellow card on him? [Issa] Diop?'” Woodward said. (via Goal)

The Red Devils’ high-ranking member has come under immense scrutiny this season, after supporters blame him for failing in the transfer market. Woodward did bring in three new players into the team – Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan Bissaka, and Daniel James – but failed to replace either Romelu Lukau or Alexis Sanchez.

Manchester United currently sit in the fourteenth position on the league table and next play Norwich City.