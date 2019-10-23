Manchester United out of ‘top 10 most valuable football teams’ list; Liverpool, Manchester City in top 5

Manchester United have continued their dismal run this season, one which can be traced back to the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson. The Red Devils have been in freefall ever since, with the signs showing both on and off the pitch. As data shows, they are no longer among the ten most valuable clubs in the world.

According to Transfermarkt, Manchester United are no longer among the ten most valuable clubs in the world. The Red Devils are currently eleventh in their standings, behind fellow Premier League sides, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham.

United’s fierce rivals, Manchester City take the top spot, while Liverpool also join them in the top five. Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Paris Saint Germain complete the first five spots.

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Arsenal are both currently behind their London rivals, Tottenham, who take the sixth spot in the standings. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus, on the other hand, are only ninth.

Here is the full list, as per Transfermarkt:

1. Manchester City; €1.28 Billion

2. Real Madrid; €1.19 Billion

3. Barcelona; €1.18 Billion

4. Liverpool; €1.07 Billion

5. Paris Saint Germain; €1.05 Billion

6. Tottenham Hotspur; €985 Million

7. Bayern Munich; €882.65 Million

8. Atletico Madrid; €872.50 Million

9. Juventus; €837.50 Million

10. Chelsea; €807 Million

11. Manchester United; €753.25 Million

12. Arsenal; €690.75 Million

13. Napoli; €653.30 Million

14. Borussia Dortmund; €640.50 Million

15. Inter Milan; €567.30 Million

16. RB Leipzig; €544.60 Million

17. Everton; €506 Million

18. AC Milan; €505 Million

19. Valencia; €495.50 Million

20. AS Roma; €422.40 Million

21. Bayer Leverkusen; €415.25 Million

22. Leicester City; €410.25 Million

23. Ajax; €375.90 Million

24. Olympique Lyon; €367.70 Million

25. AS Monaco; €354.25 Million